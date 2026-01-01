Give A Hand and GoFundMe help you raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give A Hand VS GoFundMe
Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and GoFundMe takes 3% plus card fees. Zeffy operates on voluntary donor contributions, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns with limited tools. Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management built for nonprofits.
Give A Hand offers basic help center support and GoFundMe provides limited email assistance. Zeffy delivers unlimited support from nonprofit fundraising specialists.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero fees on all donations, plus complete fundraising tools like event ticketing, auctions, and donor management. Give A Hand and GoFundMe charge 2.9-3% fees and lack essential nonprofit features.
With Zeffy's zero-fee model, you keep 100% of donations. Crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand (2.9% + 30¢) and GoFundMe (3% + fees) take hundreds from every campaign. A $10,000 fundraiser saves your nonprofit $300+ in fees with Zeffy.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that only handle campaigns, Zeffy offers event ticketing, membership management, online stores, auctions, and donor CRM. You get everything your nonprofit needs in one platform without paying multiple fees to different services.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. You get live chat, phone calls, and dedicated help whenever you need it. Give A Hand and GoFundMe provide limited support with delays during busy times and no phone access for most users.
Crowdfunding platforms work for one-time campaigns, but nonprofits need ongoing fundraising. Zeffy handles year-round donations, events, memberships, and donor relationships with zero fees. Give A Hand and GoFundMe charge fees on every transaction and lack essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
