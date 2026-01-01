Give A Hand and HandUp help you create crowdfunding campaigns, but they still charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Give A Hand VS HandUp
Give A Hand and HandUp charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.
Give A Hand and HandUp only offer basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy provides raffles, auctions, events, and donor management in one place.
Give A Hand and HandUp offer limited support with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with zero platform fees, while Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and HandUp takes 8% from donors. Plus, you get complete fundraising tools beyond just campaigns - donations, events, memberships, and more in one platform.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns with limited donor management. Zeffy provides ongoing fundraising tools including recurring donations, donor CRM, event ticketing, and online stores - all without fees eating into your funds.
Yes. While platforms like Give A Hand and HandUp only offer basic campaign tools, Zeffy supports auctions, raffles, memberships, event ticketing, peer-to-peer fundraising, and comprehensive donor management - all fee-free for your organization.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, keeping 100% of donations for your cause. Give A Hand takes 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while HandUp charges donors an 8% fee. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand and HandUp focus on single campaigns with basic tools. Zeffy provides complete fundraising solutions including donor CRM, recurring donations, event management, and online stores - all without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
