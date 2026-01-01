Give A Hand and Indiegogo help you crowdfund for causes, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give A Hand VS Indiegogo
Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Give A Hand and Indiegogo focus on one-time campaigns without donor management or ongoing stewardship tools. Zeffy includes CRM features for building lasting relationships.
Give A Hand and Indiegogo lack raffles, auctions, memberships, and event ticketing. Zeffy offers all fundraising tools nonprofits need in one platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero platform fees, comprehensive donor management, and tools designed for ongoing relationships - not just one-time campaigns.
Give A Hand charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero platform fees - donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our mission.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy offers year-round tools like donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and membership management for sustainable growth.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Give A Hand provides limited support with delays, while Indiegogo offers no phone support at all. You get dedicated help when you need it most.
Crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand and Indiegogo are built for short-term campaigns, not nonprofits. Zeffy offers zero fees, donor management, recurring donations, and year-round tools designed specifically for your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
