Give A Hand and Schoolfundr help schools raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your students. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your school.
Give A Hand VS Schoolfundr
Give A Hand and Schoolfundr charge fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising goal goes to your mission.
Give A Hand and Schoolfundr focus on basic crowdfunding. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores all in one platform.
Give A Hand and Schoolfundr offer limited support during business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero platform fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2.9% + 30¢ per gift, Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management all in one place.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. This means on a $1,000 fundraiser, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $59 to fees with traditional crowdfunding platforms.
Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including online auctions, raffles, event ticketing, membership management, donor CRM, and online stores. Crowdfunding platforms typically only offer basic donation collection, requiring you to use multiple separate tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with no response delays, plus dedicated training and live chat. Give A Hand and Schoolfundr offer limited support with delays during busy times and only basic help centers.
Yes, Zeffy handles auctions, raffles, events, memberships, and online stores all in one platform with zero fees. Crowdfunding platforms only do basic donation collection, forcing you to juggle multiple tools and pay fees on each.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
