Give A Hand and WhyDonate help you crowdfund for your cause, but they still charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give A Hand VS Whydonate
Give A Hand takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift while Whydonate charges card fees. Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands with zero platform fees.
Give A Hand and Whydonate focus on general crowdfunding. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management built for nonprofits.
Give A Hand and Whydonate offer limited support hours with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited support to help your mission succeed.
Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including donor CRM, event ticketing, and online stores at zero cost. Whydonate only offers basic crowdfunding with card fees that reduce your impact.
Yes, Zeffy supports auctions, raffles, memberships, and event management beyond basic crowdfunding. Most platforms only offer donation pages, limiting your fundraising options.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
