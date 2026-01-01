Give A Hand and YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) help you raise money online, but they still charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give A Hand VS YouCaring
Give A Hand and YouCaring take 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising campaign goes toward your mission.
Give A Hand and YouCaring only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships all in one platform.
Give A Hand and YouCaring offer limited email support with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support whenever you need help.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one platform with 0% fees. Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and lack nonprofit-specific tools.
Zeffy charges 0% platform fees while crowdfunding platforms like Give A Hand charge 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. On a $1,000 donation, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $59 to fees on other platforms. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy.
No. Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns, not ongoing operations. Zeffy provides recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM tools that nonprofits need year-round, not just for individual fundraising campaigns.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and personalized onboarding for nonprofits. Give A Hand provides limited support with delays during busy times and only basic business hours help. You get dedicated nonprofit expertise with Zeffy, not generic crowdfunding guidance.
Your fundraising stops. YouCaring and similar platforms focus on short-term campaigns, not ongoing operations. Zeffy provides year-round tools like recurring donations, membership management, and donor relationships that keep your mission funded beyond single campaigns.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
