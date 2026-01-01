Givealittle and GoFundMe help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management tools with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givealittle VS GoFundMe
💯
Givealittle charges 5% plus card fees, GoFundMe takes 3% plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🛠️
Givealittle and GoFundMe focus on simple crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy provides raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management built for nonprofits.
🤝
Givealittle offers basic email support, GoFundMe provides limited help center access. Zeffy delivers unlimited phone and email support from nonprofit experts.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Givealittle takes 5% and GoFundMe takes 3% of every gift. Plus, you get complete fundraising tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep every dollar donated. Crowdfunding platforms like Givealittle charge 5% and GoFundMe charges 3% on top of payment processing fees. For a $1,000 donation, you'd lose $50-80 to fees with them, but keep it all with Zeffy.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run peer-to-peer campaigns, sell event tickets, manage memberships, operate an online store, and build lasting donor relationships - all without platform fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat help when you need it, plus regular webinars to grow your fundraising skills. Crowdfunding platforms offer basic help centers but limited direct support - and you're paying platform fees for that basic service.
Crowdfunding platforms work for single campaigns, but nonprofits need ongoing fundraising tools. Zeffy gives you donor management, event ticketing, membership programs, and online stores - all with zero platform fees so more money goes to your mission.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
