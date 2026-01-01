Givealittle and HandUp help you crowdfund for your cause, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Givealittle VS HandUp
Givealittle takes 5% and HandUp charges 8% to donors. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your community fundraising actually builds your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Givealittle and HandUp only offer basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
Givealittle offers limited business hours support and HandUp restricts help by account type. Zeffy provides unlimited support whenever you need guidance.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 5-8% fees on every donation, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of donations while getting comprehensive fundraising tools beyond basic campaigns.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on one-time campaigns with limited tools. Zeffy offers ongoing fundraising capabilities including events, memberships, auctions, and donor management - all at zero cost to your organization.
Yes. While platforms like Givealittle and HandUp only handle basic donation campaigns, Zeffy supports ticketing, online stores, peer-to-peer fundraising, and membership management in one platform.
Crowdfunding platforms charge 5-8% fees on every donation, reducing what reaches your cause. Zeffy is completely free - you keep 100% of donations while donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Crowdfunding platforms work for single campaigns but lack tools for ongoing operations. Zeffy provides year-round fundraising with events, memberships, donor management, and online stores - all free for nonprofits.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
