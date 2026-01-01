Givealittle and Spacehive help you crowdfund for your cause, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givealittle VS Spacehive
💯
Givealittle takes 5% and Spacehive takes 7.5% of every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your community fundraising actually supports your mission instead of platform costs.
🧰
Givealittle and Spacehive limit you to basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
🤝
Givealittle and Spacehive focus on project-based campaigns with basic contact collection. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and follow-up tools for ongoing stewardship.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that take 5-7.5% platform fees plus card processing costs, Zeffy charges zero fees so your organization keeps every dollar donated.
While crowdfunding platforms serve various causes, Zeffy offers dedicated nonprofit tools like donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and online stores. You get everything needed to run your organization, not just campaign-based fundraising.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on individual campaigns with limited ongoing support features. Zeffy provides comprehensive nonprofit management including membership tracking, email marketing, and donor relationship tools to build lasting supporter connections.
Crowdfunding platforms like Givealittle charge 5% and Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card processing fees. With Zeffy's 100% free platform, a nonprofit raising $10,000 saves $500-750 that stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Yes, Zeffy goes beyond single campaigns to support your entire nonprofit operation. You get donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, online stores, and email marketing all in one platform - not just project-based crowdfunding.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript