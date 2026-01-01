Givelify and Pushpay both offer mobile giving solutions for churches and nonprofits, but they charge processing fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy provides the same donation tools — mobile giving, text-to-give, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every gift.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and Pushpay takes processing fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can leave a voluntary contribution.
Givelify only handles donations and Pushpay lacks auctions, raffles, and stores. Zeffy gives you donations, events, memberships, and sales tools together.
Givelify and Pushpay limit support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation, and Pushpay charges $199/month plus 2.9% fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations go to your cause.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, event ticketing, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns all at zero cost. Givelify and Pushpay focus mainly on donations and lack these essential fundraising tools.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and Pushpay has tiered fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all nonprofits at no cost. Unlike Givelify and Pushpay who offer tiered support based on subscription levels, every Zeffy user gets the same quality help through email, help center, and training.
Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including auctions, raffles, ticketing, and online stores at zero cost. Givelify and Pushpay focus mainly on donations and lack these event fundraising tools that nonprofits need.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
