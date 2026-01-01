Givelify and RebelGive both offer donation platforms for churches and nonprofits, but they still charge processing fees that reduce your donations. Zeffy gives you everything you need to collect donations online, in-person, and through mobile giving — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givelify VS Rebel Give
💰
Givelify and RebelGive charge 2.9% + 30¢ per donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 fundraiser actually raises $1,000 for your mission.
🧩
Givelify and RebelGive only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and donor management so you don't need multiple tools.
☎️
Givelify and RebelGive limit support by plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits, meaning every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. Unlike Givelify's 2.9% + 30¢ fees or RebelGive's limited church-only focus, Zeffy offers all nonprofits complete fundraising tools without any platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support to all users through email, help center, and live chat. Unlike competitors who limit support by plan tier or charge extra for phone access, every Zeffy user gets the same level of dedicated assistance.
Yes, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including donations, events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all at zero cost. While Givelify and RebelGive focus only on donations, Zeffy grows with your organization's needs.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation, while RebelGive charges $49/month plus 1.9% fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your mission.
Zeffy grows with your organization. Start with donations, then add events, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores - all free. Unlike Givelify and RebelGive that only handle donations, Zeffy becomes your complete fundraising platform without extra costs or platform switches.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript