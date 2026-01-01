Givelify and SecureGive both offer donation platforms for churches and nonprofits, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy provides the same donation tools — mobile giving, recurring donations, and donor management — with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givelify VS Secure Give
🎟️
Givelify and SecureGive charge 2.9% + 30¢ on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle keeps every dollar for your mission.
🧩
Givelify only handles donations while SecureGive lacks auctions and stores. Zeffy includes donations, raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores with no added costs.
☎️
Givelify and SecureGive limit support to business hours with tier restrictions. Zeffy offers unlimited email and phone support to help your small team succeed.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. While Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and SecureGive takes similar fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar for your cause. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat during business hours, plus a comprehensive help center. Unlike Givelify's tiered support or SecureGive's business-hours-only assistance, we're here when you need us without extra costs.
Yes. While Givelify and SecureGive focus only on donations, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising suite including event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, and peer-to-peer campaigns. All at zero cost to your organization.
Zeffy offers a complete fundraising toolkit at zero cost. While Givelify and SecureGive only handle donations, Zeffy includes event ticketing, online stores, auctions, raffles, and membership management. You get everything in one place without paying fees.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits. Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, and SecureGive costs $149/month plus card fees. With Zeffy, every dollar goes to your cause. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
