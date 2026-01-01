Givelify and TotalGiving both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givelify VS Totalgiving
Givelify and Totalgiving charge 2.9% fees on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 fundraiser actually raises $1,000 for your mission.
Givelify and Totalgiving limit support to business hours with delayed responses. Zeffy offers unlimited email support plus live chat when you're stuck.
Givelify and Totalgiving restrict ACH payments or charge extra fees. Zeffy accepts all payment types including bank transfers at zero cost to you.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, so 100% of every gift goes to your cause. Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from each donation, which adds up quickly and reduces your impact.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone during business hours. Unlike platforms with tiered support or business-hour delays, we're here when you need us.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, raffles, auctions, memberships, and online stores - all with zero fees. Other platforms often focus only on donations or charge extra for additional features.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. While Givelify takes 2.9% + 30¢ from every donation and Totalgiving charges card processing fees, Zeffy lets you keep every dollar donated to your cause.
If you raise $10,000 monthly, Givelify's fees would cost you $3,480 per year. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, that money stays with your mission. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
