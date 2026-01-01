Givelify and WeFund4U both help you collect donations online, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Givelify VS We Fund4U
Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and WeFund4U takes processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
Givelify only handles donations and WeFund4U lacks auctions, raffles, and ticketing. Zeffy gives you everything in one place.
Givelify and WeFund4U limit support to business hours. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat when you need help.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. While Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation and WeFund4U takes processing fees, Zeffy keeps every dollar in your mission. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits, plus comprehensive training resources. Unlike Givelify's limited business-hour support or WeFund4U's basic documentation, we're here when you need us with practical help that gets results.
Yes! While Givelify only handles donations and WeFund4U focuses on crowdfunding, Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, auctions, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all in one free platform designed specifically for nonprofits.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, transaction costs, or platform cuts. Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per donation, while WeFund4U takes 5% plus processing fees. With Zeffy, 100% of donations go to your cause.
Zeffy offers everything nonprofits need in one free platform: donations, events, online stores, raffles, auctions, and memberships. Unlike Givelify's donation-only focus or WeFund4U's basic crowdfunding, we provide complete fundraising tools without any fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
