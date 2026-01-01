Givergy VS Limelight Events

Givergy and Limelight Events help you run fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you auction tools, event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.

Givergy VS Limelight Events: What nonprofits should know before choosing.

Pricing
Features
Payment methods
Customer Support
Givergy
Limelight Events
Limelight Events
How is Zeffy free?

Why Zeffy over Limelight Events?

Why Zeffy over Givergy and Limelight Events?

Why choose Zeffy over Givergy and Limelight Events if you're a nonprofit

💰

Keep 100% of your event proceeds

Givergy takes 5% plus card fees, and Limelight Events charges $99/month plus processing fees. Zeffy charges zero fees on your auctions, raffles, and ticket sales.

🧰

Get real fundraising tools, not just event logistics

Givergy and Limelight Events focus on event production. Zeffy gives you donor management, email campaigns, and year-round fundraising tools.

📞

Support that understands nonprofit realities

Givergy and Limelight Events offer tiered support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support for every nonprofit.

Questions nonprofits ask when choosing between Zeffy and Limelight Events

Frequently asked questions

Why choose Zeffy over Givergy for nonprofit events?

Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, auctions, and ticket sales, while Givergy takes 5% plus card fees from every transaction. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.

How does Zeffy compare to Limelight Events for fundraising?

Unlike Limelight Events' $99 monthly fee plus card fees, Zeffy offers comprehensive fundraising tools at zero cost. You get auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management without monthly charges eating into your budget.

Can Zeffy handle both events and ongoing fundraising?

Yes, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy beyond just events. While Givergy and Limelight focus mainly on event management, Zeffy includes peer-to-peer campaigns, membership management, online stores, and donor CRM tools.

How does Zeffy's pricing compare to event management platforms?

Event platforms like Givergy charge 5% plus card fees, while others like Limelight Events charge $99 monthly plus fees per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, letting your nonprofit keep 100% of donations and ticket sales.

Why choose Zeffy over traditional event platforms for nonprofit fundraising?

Traditional event platforms focus only on single events and charge fees that reduce your fundraising revenue. Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy year-round with auctions, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and donor management at zero cost.

Still undecided?

Keep comparing — and see why nonprofits choose Zeffy

Looking for a better option?

What makes Zeffy different

Zeffy was built for nonprofits like yours

focus on what matters

Built for small teams with big missions.

Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

ZERO-FEE

Keep 100% of every dollar.

No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.

Start your nonprofit
How is Zeffy free?

ALL-IN-ONE PLatform

Ditch the tech mess.

Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

plug-and-play

Get going, fast.

Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

mobile-first

Fundraise from every device, anywhere.

From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free

No turnover

Never lose a donor to volunteer transition.

Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.

Start your nonprofit
Sign up for free
100% free forever.

100,000+ nonprofits trust Zeffy — and keep their fees at $0.

For 7+ years, Zeffy has supported nonprofits with free, user-friendly fundraising tools.

As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.

Masey, Loose Ends.

Read the full story
Decorative
“We were incurring a ton of fees for our past fundraising platform and Zeffy has helped us receive so much more of our donations.”
Amy R
Rebuilding Together Metro Chicago
Zeffy has been invaluable in helping me track our donors, sales, events, and revenue in one spot. The coolest thing about Zeffy is it really is free!
Debra B
Glory to Glory Women's Mentoring Ministry
Everything about Zeffy suits us starting with (of course, NO fees) but also the ease of use and customer experience as well as their client support!!
Carmen M
DIVINA World Foundation
Zeffy is very easy to use and ensures that every dollar quickly gets into our account.. A huge help to our work!
Nathan C
Jiwa International
Zeffy is very simple, allows for a lot of customization and seamlessly integrates into our website. The fact that all of this is free is still wild to me.
Ryan S
Jesters Theatre: Youth Unlimited
We couldn't believe there was a free payment platform for our Girl Scout group. Zeffy took ZERO fees from us, which is huge when you run on very small amounts of money.
Jennifer H
GSCB Troop 144
We were ready to sell tickets in less than 30 minutes. The reporting capabilities were better than some other paid-for sites.
Mark B
Theta Mu Lambda Charitable Foundation
Since using Zeffy, our conversion rate of donations has skyrocketed. It's an easy platform to use. Plus customer support has always been responsive and helpful!
Stevie C
We Are HER

SUCCESS STORIES

Zero-fee fundraising in action — nonprofit stories worth sharing.

Switch to Zero-Fee Fundraising Today!
Read more stories

Ready to get started for free?

Sign up for free
