Givergy VS Mixily

Givergy and Mixily both offer event management tools, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides silent auctions, event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your events stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givergy takes 5% plus card fees and Mixily charges monthly fees plus processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or gala raises money for your mission.
Givergy focuses only on events and Mixily lacks auction and raffle tools. Zeffy handles auctions, raffles, donations, memberships, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
Givergy and Mixily offer tiered support based on your plan level. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations, tickets, and transactions. Event platforms like Givergy take 5% plus card fees, while Mixily charges monthly fees plus processing costs. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Yes. While Givergy and Mixily focus mainly on events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donation pages, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, online stores, and donor management. You get everything in one platform without fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra cost, including live chat, phone calls, and training. Event platforms often tier their support by plan level or charge extra for premium help, limiting access when you need it most.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and ticket sales. Givergy takes 5% plus card fees on every transaction, while Mixily charges monthly fees plus processing costs per ticket. Your nonprofit keeps 100% of what supporters give.
Event platforms like Givergy and Mixily focus mainly on single events. Zeffy gives you complete fundraising tools year-round including donation pages, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and donor management without any platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
