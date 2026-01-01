Givergy VS Qtego

Givergy and Qtego both offer mobile bidding and auction tools for fundraising events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar from your gala, auction, or fundraiser stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💸
Givergy takes 5% plus card fees and Qtego requires custom quotes for every event. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or gala actually raises money for your mission.
☎️
Givergy and Qtego offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, chat, and email support to every organization at no extra cost.
🛠️
Givergy and Qtego require technical setup and complex configurations. Zeffy's event tools work right out of the box with simple, clear workflows.
Unlike Givergy and Qtego that charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs, Zeffy is completely free. You keep 100% of every donation, ticket sale, and auction bid. Plus, you get year-round fundraising tools, not just event management.
Event platforms like Givergy take 5% plus card fees from every transaction. Qtego requires custom quotes with additional fees per ticket. Zeffy charges nothing - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While Givergy and Qtego focus mainly on events, Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including donor management, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns. You get everything in one free platform instead of paying for limited event-only features.
Zeffy gives you everything Givergy and Qtego offer for events - plus ongoing fundraising tools - at zero cost. While they charge 5% platform fees plus processing costs on every transaction, you keep 100% with Zeffy.
Yes. Event platforms like Givergy and Qtego focus mainly on auctions and ticketing. Zeffy includes those features plus donor management, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer campaigns - all free, all year-round.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
