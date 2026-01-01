Givergy VS Whova

Givergy and Whova help you manage fundraising events, but they charge platform fees and processing costs that reduce your event revenue. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, silent auctions, donor management, and donation processing — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Givergy takes 5% plus card fees and Whova charges 3% + $0.99 per ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction raises money for your mission.
Givergy and Whova focus on corporate events. Zeffy builds specifically for nonprofits with auctions, raffles, and donor management in one platform.
Givergy and Whova offer tiered support based on your plan. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every nonprofit, no matter your size.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools at zero platform fees, while event platforms charge 3-5% plus card fees. You get auctions, raffles, donations, and ticketing without losing revenue to platform cuts.
Event platforms like Givergy take 5% plus fees, and Whova charges $3.99 per ticket plus fees. Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds with donors covering processing costs through voluntary contributions.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of your event revenue stays with your cause. Givergy takes 5% plus card fees from every transaction, which can cost thousands on larger events.
Unlike Whova, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with auction, raffle, and donation tools at zero cost. Whova charges $3.99 per ticket plus fees and lacks fundraising features.
Yes, Zeffy supports ticketing, auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, memberships, and online stores all in one platform. Event platforms like Givergy and Whova focus only on events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
