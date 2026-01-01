Givergy and Zoho Backstage help you manage events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising results. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, silent auctions, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Givergy VS Zoho Backstage
Givergy charges 5% platform fees plus card processing, while Zoho Backstage adds monthly costs on top of transaction fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your auction or gala actually raises money for your mission.
Givergy lacks year-round donor management, and Zoho Backstage offers no donation processing or auction tools. Zeffy combines event management with full fundraising capabilities in one platform.
Givergy and Zoho Backstage restrict premium support to higher-paying customers. Zeffy provides unlimited phone, email, and chat support to every nonprofit, regardless of plan size.
Event platforms charge platform fees that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy offers zero fees on donations, auctions, and ticket sales, so 100% of what supporters give goes directly to your cause.
Yes. While event platforms focus only on events, Zeffy manages your entire fundraising operation - from galas and auctions to monthly giving and peer-to-peer campaigns - all in one place.
Event platforms track attendees and bidders, but Zeffy builds lasting donor relationships. Track giving history, send personalized communications, and turn one-time event supporters into loyal donors.
Event platforms like Givergy charge 5% platform fees plus card processing fees, while Zoho Backstage adds monthly fees on top of per-ticket charges. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised stays with your nonprofit.
Event platforms focus on attendee data that disappears after your event ends. Zeffy builds a permanent donor database, tracking giving history and preferences to help you cultivate lasting relationships beyond single events.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
