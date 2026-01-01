Givergy VS Zoho Backstage

Zoho Backstage

Event Management Features

Event Registration
✓ (both platforms)

Online Ticket Sales
✓ (both platforms)

In-Person Ticket Sales & Donations
Givergy: ✓
Zoho Backstage: ✗ Multiple Ticket Types & Pricing (VIP, Bundle, Early Bird)
✓ (both platforms) Scannable E-Tickets & QR Code Check-In
✓ (both platforms)

Attendee Management
✓ (both platforms)

Seating & Table Management
✓ (both platforms) Event Website Builder
✓ (both platforms) Calendar Integration
Givergy: ✗ (Information not available)
Zoho Backstage: ✓

Automated Reminder & Follow-Up Emails for Attendees
✓ (both platforms) Host Multiple Fundraisers (Raffles, Auctions, etc.)
Givergy: ✓
Zoho Backstage: ✗ Virtual Event Support
Givergy: ✗ (Information not available)
Zoho Backstage: ✓ Pricing

Givergy: 5% platform cut plus card fees
Zoho Backstage: Monthly fee + card fees per ticket

Processing fees
Givergy: N/A - Not explicitly disclosed separately - included in platform fee structure
Zoho Backstage: No processing fees charged by Zoho Backstage; payment gateway fees may apply from third-party providers

Platform fees
Givergy: $0 with donor tip: FREE
Zoho Backstage: 0% commission on ticket sales (paid plans only)

Monthly fees
Givergy: N/A - Contact for pricing – no public pricing available
Zoho Backstage: Starting at $0/month for Free plan

Value for money
Givergy: N/A
Zoho Backstage: 4.1/5 Features

Givergy: N/A - Powerful for events, but requires learning multiple features and integrations to maximize value.
Zoho Backstage: 4.0/5 - Clean event ticketing, but limited beyond registration.

Donations
Givergy: Basic donation collection through event registration, but limited standalone donation features outside of events
Zoho Backstage: No built-in donation processing.

You'd need to integrate third-party payment processors and manage donor data separately from your events.

Ticketing
Givergy: Event ticketing with registration management, seating charts, and check-in tools for fundraising events
Zoho Backstage: Strong event ticketing with registration forms, payment processing, and attendee management. Good for conferences and workshops.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Givergy: Limited peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities, mainly through event participant sharing and basic social features
Zoho Backstage: No peer-to-peer fundraising tools. Attendees can't create their own fundraising pages or recruit others to support your cause.

Auctions
Givergy: Givergy offers full auction management with mobile bidding, catalog creation, and real-time bid tracking for fundraising events
Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual integration to manage bidding events.

Raffles
Givergy: Raffle management integrated into events with digital ticket sales and automated winner selection tools
Zoho Backstage: No raffle or contest management features. You'd need separate tools to run raffles and manually track entries and winners.

Online store
Givergy: No dedicated online store functionality - focuses primarily on event-based sales and auction items
Zoho Backstage: Limited merchandise sales through event registration. No standalone online store for selling nonprofit merchandise year-round.

Memberships
Givergy: Givergy focuses on event-based engagement rather than ongoing membership management. Limited tools for recurring member communications.
Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage focuses on event registration and ticketing, but doesn't offer ongoing membership management tools for nonprofits

Donor Management/CRM
Givergy: Event-focused contact management. Tracks bidders and attendees but lacks comprehensive donor relationship tools for year-round stewardship.
Zoho Backstage: Limited to event attendee data - lacks nonprofit-specific donor tracking, giving history, and relationship management tools

Emails & Newsletter
Givergy: Basic email capabilities for event promotion and follow-up. Not designed for regular donor newsletters or ongoing communication campaigns.
Zoho Backstage: Basic email notifications for events only - no dedicated newsletter tools or donor communication features for nonprofits

Payment Processing
Givergy: Processes payments for event tickets and auction items. Charges processing fees on top of platform costs, reducing your fundraising revenue.
Zoho Backstage: Processes payments for event tickets and auction items. Charges processing fees on top of platform costs, reducing your fundraising revenue. Payment methods

Givergy: Credit cards for auction items only
Zoho Backstage: No payment processing available

Credit Card Payments
Givergy: Supported - Processes payments for auction items and event donations through their mobile bidding platform
Zoho Backstage: Not supported - Zoho Backstage is an event management platform without built-in payment processing

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Givergy: Not specified - Payment methods not detailed on their main fundraising platform information
Zoho Backstage: Not supported - Zoho Backstage doesn't offer payment gateway features

ACH / Bank Transfers
Givergy: Not supported - Givergy focuses on event fundraising tools like silent auctions and mobile bidding
Zoho Backstage: Not supported - Zoho Backstage focuses on event management, not payment processing

Tap to Pay App
Givergy: Not supported - Givergy specializes in mobile bidding for events, not general tap-to-pay functionality
Zoho Backstage: Not supported - Zoho Backstage is designed for event organization, not payment collection Customer Support

Givergy: N/A
Zoho Backstage: 4.0/5

Unlimited Support
Givergy: Givergy offers tiered support based on plan level, with premium support for enterprise clients
Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage offers tiered support based on plan level, not unlimited across all plans

Phone

Support / Office Hours
Givergy: Givergy provides phone support during standard business hours for technical issues
Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans

Webinars
Givergy: Givergy offers occasional training sessions and product demos for event organizers
Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage offers training webinars and educational sessions for event organizers

Help Center
Givergy: Givergy maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and event management resources
Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation

Email
Givergy:

Givergy provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance
Zoho Backstage: Zoho Backstage provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Givergy: Support built for event organizers with tiered access based on plan level
Zoho Backstage: General event platform support with plan-gated phone access and business hours only Support / Office Hours</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givergy provides phone support during standard business hours for technical issues</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Zoho Backstage provides phone support during standard business hours for paid plans</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Webinars</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givergy offers occasional training sessions and product demos for event organizers</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Zoho Backstage offers training webinars and educational sessions for event organizers</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Help Center</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givergy maintains a knowledge base with setup guides and event management resources</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Zoho Backstage maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and documentation</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow is-white"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Email</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Givergy provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Zoho Backstage provides live chat support during business hours for immediate assistance</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="tablerow endrow"> <div class="column1 is-compare"> <div class="left-column_text">Nonprofit-Focused Support Team</div> </div> <div class="column2 is-compare is-purple"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/686433f81dd99f7d4de5259b_Check.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">Support built for event organizers with tiered access based on plan level</p> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column3 is-compare"> <div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"> <div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/614b8c46183dbb5cb4f4c787/68fa33fd658c1e061f792993_68f88305e139b495704e4273_Close.svg"alt=""><img> <p class="table_text">General event platform support with plan-gated phone access and business hours only</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>