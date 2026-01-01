GiveSendGo and GoFundMe help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management tools with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo VS GoFundMe
GiveSendGo charges 2.7% + 30¢ and GoFundMe takes 3% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Run auctions, raffles, sell tickets, and manage memberships all in one place. GiveSendGo and GoFundMe only handle basic donation campaigns.
Send personalized follow-ups and track donor history with built-in CRM tools. Crowdfunding platforms offer basic data collection with no relationship building.
Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2.9-3% fees plus processing costs, Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. You keep 100% of donations while getting tools built specifically for ongoing nonprofit work, not just one-time campaigns.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on individual campaigns with limited donor management. Zeffy provides comprehensive nonprofit tools including donor CRM, event ticketing, memberships, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all without platform fees eating into your donations.
Yes. While GiveSendGo and GoFundMe only handle basic donation campaigns, Zeffy offers ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and membership management. You get everything needed to run your nonprofit without juggling multiple platforms or paying multiple fees.
Crowdfunding platforms take 2.7-3% of every donation plus processing fees. Zeffy is completely free - you keep 100% of donations. Plus, we're built for ongoing nonprofit operations, not just one-time campaigns.
Yes. While crowdfunding sites only handle basic donations, Zeffy includes donor CRM, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. You get everything in one place without paying platform fees on any of it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
