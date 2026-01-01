GiveSendGo VS HandUp

GiveSendGo and HandUp help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per gift, HandUp charges donors an 8% fee. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
GiveSendGo and HandUp only handle campaigns. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
GiveSendGo and HandUp collect basic donor info without follow-up tools. Zeffy includes donor management and email templates for stewardship.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees on all donations. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2.7-8% fees, every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. You get comprehensive tools for ongoing fundraising, not just one-time campaigns.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per gift and HandUp charges 8% per donation. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of their intended donation reaches your nonprofit.
Zeffy offers complete nonprofit management tools beyond basic crowdfunding. You get donor management, event ticketing, online stores, membership tracking, and email marketing all in one platform. Crowdfunding sites only handle campaign donations.
Zeffy provides complete nonprofit management beyond one-time campaigns. You get donor CRM, event ticketing, online stores, membership tracking, and email marketing. Crowdfunding platforms only handle campaign donations and lack ongoing fundraising tools.
Zeffy never charges donors extra fees, while HandUp adds 8% on top of each donation. Your supporters give what they intend without surprise charges. Donors can leave voluntary contributions, but their full intended gift reaches your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
