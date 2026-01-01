GiveSendGo and Indiegogo help you crowdfund for causes, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation pages, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo VS Indiegogo
GiveSendGo charges 2.7% + 30¢ per gift while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
GiveSendGo and Indiegogo offer basic donor lists without email tools or relationship tracking. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and follow-up automation in one place.
GiveSendGo and Indiegogo focus on one-time campaigns without ongoing fundraising tools. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, memberships, and recurring donations built for nonprofit stewardship.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support, live chat, and regular training webinars to help your nonprofit succeed. GiveSendGo offers limited email support, while Indiegogo's help depends on your plan level.
Zeffy includes built-in donor management and CRM tools to track relationships and donation history. Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo and Indiegogo only provide basic donor lists without relationship tracking.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, recurring giving, and event ticketing that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
GiveSendGo charges 2.7% + 30¢ per donation, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges nothing - donors simply have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Crowdfunding platforms are designed for temporary campaigns, not ongoing operations. Zeffy provides year-round tools like membership management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and donor relationship building that nonprofits actually need.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
