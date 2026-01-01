GiveSendGo and Kickstarter help you raise money through crowdfunding, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo VS Kickstarter
💰
GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ and Kickstarter takes 5% + card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or donation campaign keeps every dollar for your mission.
🧰
GiveSendGo and Kickstarter only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy gives you raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
🤝
GiveSendGo offers limited support and Kickstarter provides minimal help. Zeffy includes live chat, phone support, and training webinars to help you succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that charge 2.9-5% fees and focus on one-time campaigns, Zeffy offers ongoing donor management, event ticketing, and membership tools with zero platform fees.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per gift and Kickstarter charges 5% plus card fees. With Zeffy, donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations go directly to your cause.
Yes. While GiveSendGo and Kickstarter focus on single campaigns, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit including donor management, event ticketing, membership tracking, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and training webinars at no extra cost. GiveSendGo offers limited support with delays, while Kickstarter only provides email support through help center forms.
Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo and Kickstarter focus on single campaigns. Zeffy builds lasting donor relationships with CRM tools, recurring giving, membership management, and ongoing communication features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
