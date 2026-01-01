GiveSendGo and Schoolfundr help you crowdfund for your cause, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your school or nonprofit.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo VS Schoolfundr
GiveSendGo and Schoolfundr charge 2.7% + 30¢ on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle, auction, or campaign actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
GiveSendGo and Schoolfundr only handle basic donations, forcing you to juggle separate tools for auctions, raffles, ticketing, and email. Zeffy gives you everything in one platform.
GiveSendGo and Schoolfundr offer basic donor lists with no relationship tracking. Zeffy includes donor management tools to track interactions, send personalized follow-ups, and build stronger supporter relationships.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get zero fees on all donations, plus complete fundraising tools like auctions, raffles, ticketing, and donor management. Crowdfunding platforms charge 2.9% fees and lack these essential nonprofit features.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations, while GiveSendGo takes 2.9% + 30¢ per gift and Schoolfundr charges card fees on every donation. This means more money stays with your cause instead of going to platform fees.
Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, event ticketing, membership management, online stores, and donor CRM tools. Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo and Schoolfundr only offer basic donation pages without these comprehensive nonprofit features.
Zeffy provides unlimited support with live chat, phone calls, and personalized help whenever you need it. GiveSendGo only offers limited office hours support, while Schoolfundr relies on email with delayed responses during busy periods.
Zeffy includes complete donor management and CRM tools to track relationships, donation history, and build lasting connections. Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo only provide basic donor lists without relationship tracking or engagement tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
