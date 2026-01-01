GiveSendGo VS Schoolfundr

Schoolfundr

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder - Both platforms supported
Social Sharing & Link Generator - Both platforms supported Social Sharing & Link Generator - Both platforms supported
Fundraising Goal Tracker - Both platforms supported Fundraising Goal Tracker - Both platforms supported
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) - Both platforms supported Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) - Both platforms supported
Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available for both platforms Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available for both platforms
Upload Videos & Photos - Not supported on either platform Upload Videos & Photos - Not supported on either platform
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall - Both platforms supported
Custom Donor Communications - Supported on first platform, not on second Custom Donor Communications - Supported on first platform, not on second
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms - Both platforms supported Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms - Both platforms supported
Donation Dedication Options - Both platforms supported

Pricing
Processing fees: 2.7% + $0.30 per donation (for USD campaigns); 3.5% + $0.30 per donation for non-USD campaigns; additional 1% fee for non-USD donations to USD campaigns; additional currency exchange fees may apply as determined by payment processor vs. 2.9% + $0.30 per donation (charged by Stripe). Offline cash and check donations have no processing fees.
Platform fees: 0% + $0 per donation vs. $0 - No platform fees, Schoolfundr takes zero cut from funds raised
Monthly fees: $0 no monthly fees for both platforms
Value for money: 4.9/5 vs. N/A

Features
Simple donation platform, but requires separate tools for ticketing, auctions, and donor management vs. School-focused crowdfunding with basic donations; you'll need other platforms for events, merchandise, and memberships.
Donations: Accepts donations with 2.9% + $0.30 processing fees that reduce your fundraising total vs. Schoolfundr focuses on crowdfunding campaigns for schools and educational causes, with basic donation collection and social sharing features.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities - requires separate platform for selling event tickets vs. Schoolfundr doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets for school events or fundraisers. Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities vs. Schoolfundr doesn't offer event ticketing features
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Limited peer-to-peer tools - supporters can share but can't create their own fundraising pages vs. Schoolfundr offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising where supporters can create their own campaigns to raise money for your school or cause.
Auctions: GiveSendGo doesn't offer auction functionality - you'll need a separate platform for fundraising auctions vs. Schoolfundr doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to track bids and manage winners. Auctions: No auction functionality on either platform
Raffles: No raffle management system - you'll need additional tools to run raffles legally vs. Schoolfundr doesn't support raffle management. You'd need separate tools to handle ticket sales, winner selection, and prize distribution. Raffles: No raffle management on either platform
Online store: No built-in online store features - can't sell merchandise or products through campaigns vs. Schoolfundr doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your cause. Online store: No e-commerce on either platform
Memberships: GiveSendGo doesn't offer membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track recurring supporters and member benefits. Memberships: GiveSendGo doesn't offer membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track recurring supporters and member benefits vs. Not available - Schoolfundr focuses on one-time campaign donations rather than ongoing membership management
Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor lists only. No relationship tracking, donation history analysis, or tools to build lasting supporter relationships. Donor Management/CRM: Basic donor lists only. No relationship tracking, donation history analysis, or tools to build lasting supporter relationships vs. Basic donor contact collection through campaigns but lacks robust relationship management features
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software to stay in touch with supporters. Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate email software to stay in touch with supporters vs. Limited to campaign updates and donor notifications - no comprehensive email marketing tools
Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your cause. Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your cause vs. Basic payment processing with standard transaction fees that reduce your fundraising total

Payment methods
Credit cards only, missing digital wallets and bank transfers vs. Credit cards only, no mobile or digital wallet options
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts credit card donations through their crowdfunding platform vs. Supported - Accepts major credit cards with processing fees charged to donors or campaigns
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not specified - Payment methods beyond credit cards are not detailed on their platform vs. Not specified - Digital wallet support not clearly documented on their platform
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - GiveSendGo focuses on credit card donations through crowdfunding campaigns vs. Not supported - Schoolfundr focuses on credit card processing for school fundraising campaigns
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - GiveSendGo is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps vs. Not supported - No mobile tap-to-pay functionality available for in-person fundraising

Customer Support
Unlimited Support: Not specified vs. Schoolfundr does not offer unlimited support - responses may be delayed during busy periods
Phone Support / Office Hours: Not specified vs. Schoolfundr does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars: Not specified vs. Schoolfundr provides occasional training webinars for fundraising best practices
Help Center: Not specified vs. Schoolfundr maintains a help center with articles and guides for campaign setup
Email: Not specified vs. Schoolfundr offers email support for users with questions or technical issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Not specified vs. Email-only support with potential delays during busy periods. No phone or live help available. No phone or live help available.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>