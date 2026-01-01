GiveSendGo and Spacehive help you crowdfund projects, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo VS Spacehive
💸
GiveSendGo takes 2.7% + 30¢ per donation and Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar raised goes directly to your mission.
🧰
GiveSendGo and Spacehive only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, donor management, and email tools built for nonprofits.
📞
GiveSendGo offers limited office hours and Spacehive provides basic email support. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone, email, and chat support whenever you need help.
Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo and Spacehive focus on single campaigns, not year-round operations. Zeffy provides complete nonprofit tools including donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and online stores to support your ongoing fundraising needs.
Unlike general crowdfunding platforms, Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits. You keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus get dedicated tools like CRM, membership management, and email marketing that GiveSendGo and Spacehive don't offer.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, recurring donations, and event ticketing that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
While GiveSendGo charges 2.7% + 30¢ per donation and Spacehive takes 7.5% plus card fees, Zeffy charges nothing. Your supporters can leave voluntary contributions, but 100% of every donation goes directly to your cause.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, not ongoing operations. Zeffy provides comprehensive nonprofit tools including donor management, recurring donations, event management, and online stores to support your year-round fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
