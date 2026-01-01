GiveSendGo and YouCaring (now GoFundMe) help you raise funds online, but they take a percentage of every donation through platform and processing fees. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so you keep 100% of every donation for your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveSendGo VS YouCaring
💰
GiveSendGo and YouCaring take 2.7-2.9% plus 30¢ from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your $1,000 raffle keeps the full amount for your mission.
🎟️
GiveSendGo and YouCaring only handle basic donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, event ticketing, and online stores so you can fundraise year-round.
🤝
GiveSendGo and YouCaring offer basic donor lists. Zeffy includes donor management, email templates, and follow-up tools to nurture supporter relationships.
Zeffy keeps 100% of donations in your hands with zero platform fees. GiveSendGo takes 2.7% plus 30¢ per gift, while YouCaring charges 2.9% plus 30¢. For a $1,000 donation, you keep the full amount with Zeffy versus losing $57 to fees elsewhere.
Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo focus on single campaigns. Zeffy supports your year-round fundraising with recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, and donor relationship tools - all without fees eating into your budget.
Zeffy gives you 100% of every donation with zero platform fees, while GiveSendGo takes 2.7% plus 30¢ per gift. You also get complete fundraising tools including event ticketing, online stores, and donor management - not just basic crowdfunding campaigns.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy with recurring donations, membership management, event ticketing, auctions, and peer-to-peer fundraising - all in one platform.
Zeffy includes built-in CRM and donor management tools to track supporter history and build lasting relationships. Crowdfunding platforms like GiveSendGo only provide basic donor lists without relationship-building features.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript