GiveWP and Givelify both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and recurring giving tools with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give WP VS Givelify
💯
GiveWP charges 2% per gift plus card fees, and Givelify takes processing fees from every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
GiveWP and Givelify only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform built for nonprofits.
🤝
GiveWP limits support by plan tier, and Givelify restricts access based on subscription level. Zeffy offers unlimited email support to every organization.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while GiveWP takes 2% plus card fees and Givelify charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. You keep 100% of donations without WordPress complexity or subscription costs.
Yes. Zeffy includes donations, event ticketing, online stores, raffles, and peer-to-peer campaigns in one platform at no cost. No plugins, add-ons, or extra fees needed.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising with no platform fees, while GiveWP charges 2% plus card fees on every donation. You keep every dollar raised without needing WordPress expertise or managing multiple plugins.
Both platforms offer mobile-friendly donation forms, but Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Givelify takes processing fees from every gift. Plus, Zeffy includes event ticketing and online stores at no extra cost.
Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost. Unlike GiveWP and Givelify, you won't pay subscription fees or meet account minimums to access help when you need it.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
