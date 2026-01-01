GiveWP and TotalGiving both help you collect donations online, but they come with setup complexity and geographic limits. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — no WordPress required, no UK restrictions, just simple fundraising tools that keep 100% of every donation with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Give WP VS Totalgiving
💯
GiveWP charges 2% per gift plus card fees, and Totalgiving limits your payment options. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
🧰
GiveWP and Totalgiving only handle donations. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores so you can run all campaigns from one platform.
🤝
GiveWP limits support by plan level, and Totalgiving only offers business hours help. Zeffy provides unlimited email support whenever you need it.
Zeffy accepts all major credit cards, Apple Pay, Google Pay, ACH bank transfers, and offers a mobile tap-to-pay app. GiveWP and Totalgiving only handle credit cards with limited digital wallet support, missing key payment methods your donors prefer.
GiveWP charges 2% fees plus card processing costs on every donation. Totalgiving only charges card fees but limits features. Zeffy is completely free with no platform fees - donors can leave a voluntary contribution, but 100% of donations reach your cause.
GiveWP charges 2% fees plus card processing costs on every donation. Zeffy is completely free - no platform fees, no monthly costs. Your donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
While Totalgiving limits phone support to premium plans during business hours, Zeffy offers unlimited email support to all users. Plus, you get access to our help center, live chat, and regular training webinars - all at no cost.
Unlike GiveWP which focuses only on donations, Zeffy is an all-in-one platform. Run auctions, sell raffle tickets, manage memberships, process event tickets, and operate an online store - all with zero platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript