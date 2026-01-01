GiveWP and Vanco both help you collect donations online, but they charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, donor management, and event ticketing with zero fees — so you keep 100% of every donation.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GiveWP charges 2% per gift plus card fees, and Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes to your mission.
GiveWP and Vanco require separate tools for raffles, auctions, and ticketing. Zeffy includes everything you need to run any fundraising campaign from one platform.
GiveWP limits support by license tier, and Vanco restricts help based on subscription level. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy helps you migrate your donor data safely and provides dedicated support during the transition. Unlike GiveWP's WordPress limitations or Vanco's proprietary system, Zeffy gives you full data ownership and easy export options.
Zeffy is completely free - no transaction fees, monthly costs, or setup charges. GiveWP takes 2% per gift plus card fees, and Vanco charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. A $1,000 donation keeps $1,000 with Zeffy versus $971 with Vanco.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits with no transaction fees, monthly costs, or hidden charges. GiveWP charges 2% per gift plus card fees, while Vanco takes 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. More of your donations stay with your cause.
Zeffy offers unlimited email support and live chat for all users at no cost. GiveWP limits support by license tier, and Vanco gates phone support by plan level. You get dedicated nonprofit-focused help without paying extra.
Yes, Zeffy includes donations, events, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, and online stores in one platform. GiveWP and Vanco focus mainly on donations and require separate tools or costly add-ons for other fundraising needs.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
