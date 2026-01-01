GoDaddy and Squarespace help you build websites, but they charge monthly fees and transaction costs that add up fast. Zeffy gives you a professional website plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
GoDaddy Site Builder VS Squarespace
GoDaddy and Squarespace charge monthly fees plus 2.7-2.9% on every donation. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar goes to your mission.
GoDaddy and Squarespace offer basic donation buttons through third-party apps. Zeffy provides complete fundraising tools built for nonprofits.
GoDaddy and Squarespace offer general website support. Zeffy provides nonprofit-focused guidance from people who understand your work.
Website builders charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one platform.
Most website builders lack essential nonprofit tools like auction management, raffle systems, or donor relationship tracking. You'd need multiple third-party apps, creating complexity and extra costs. Zeffy provides all fundraising tools in one zero-fee platform.
Website builders charge $10-30 monthly plus 2.7-2.9% per transaction. On $10,000 in donations, that's $270-290 in fees plus monthly costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, with donors having the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Website builders offer general customer support for website issues, not fundraising expertise. Zeffy provides dedicated nonprofit support from people who understand your unique challenges. Plus, you get unlimited access without paying monthly fees or support tiers.
Website builders force you to add expensive third-party apps for auctions, raffles, or donor management. Each addition costs more and creates data silos. Zeffy grows with you, offering all fundraising tools in one zero-fee platform as your needs expand.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
