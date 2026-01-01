GoDaddy and Wix help you build websites, but they charge monthly fees and don't include fundraising tools. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event pages, and donor management built right into your website — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GoDaddy Site Builder VS Wix
💯
GoDaddy and Wix charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧩
GoDaddy and Wix require multiple third-party apps for donations, events, and donor tracking. Zeffy includes everything in one platform built for nonprofits.
☎️
GoDaddy and Wix offer limited support tied to paid plans. Zeffy provides unlimited email and phone support to help your fundraising succeed.
Website builders like GoDaddy and Wix charge $10-30 monthly plus transaction fees on every donation. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management at zero cost. Keep 100% of what you raise.
Website builders focus on creating sites, not fundraising. You'll need separate apps for donations, events, and donor tracking - each with fees. Zeffy provides all fundraising tools in one free platform.
Website builders charge monthly fees plus transaction costs on every donation. Zeffy gives you everything you need for free - donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. No monthly bills, no transaction fees.
Website builders focus on creating sites, not fundraising. You'll need multiple third-party apps for donations, events, and donor tracking - each with separate fees. Zeffy provides all these tools in one platform at zero cost.
Website builders charge $10-30 monthly plus 2.9% on donations. That's $348+ yearly before you raise a dollar. Zeffy costs nothing - donors can leave voluntary contributions, but 100% of donations go to your cause.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript