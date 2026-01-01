GoFundMe VS HandUp

HandUp

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator Social Sharing & Link Generator Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Upload Videos & Photos
Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
3% platform cut + card fees per gift
8% fee per gift, charged to donors
Processing fees: 2.4% + $0.30 per credit card transaction (via GoFundMe Pay/Classy Pay); 2.5% + $0.30 for PayPal/Venmo; up to 3.2% for other payment processors; additional 1% for American Express
Processing fees: 3% credit card processing fee
Platform fees: 2.2% per transaction
Platform fees: 5% service fee charged to donors
Monthly fees: $299/month - Professional Plan has a monthly fee; Essentials plan (for nonprofits under $1M revenue) has zero subscription fees
Monthly fees: $0 - No monthly fees required; optional monthly fee available for additional support services
Value for money: 3.9
Value for money: N/A

Features
3.9/5 - Strong peer-to-peer fundraising, but limited beyond one-time campaigns and charges high fees.
N/A - Basic crowdfunding without membership, ticketing, or donor management tools. Requires multiple platforms.
Donations: Accepts donations but charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction plus payment processing fees
Donations: HandUp focuses on crowdfunding campaigns for specific causes but lacks comprehensive donation management tools for ongoing fundraising needs.
Ticketing: No event ticketing capabilities for nonprofit events or fundraisers
Ticketing: HandUp doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. Ticketing: HandUp doesn't offer event ticketing capabilities. You'd need additional software to sell tickets for fundraising events or galas.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: Strong peer-to-peer fundraising with social sharing tools and team fundraising options
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising: HandUp offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising through campaign sharing, but lacks advanced tools for supporter-led fundraising campaigns.
Auctions: GoFundMe doesn't offer auction functionality for nonprofits
Auctions: HandUp doesn't offer auction functionality. Auctions: HandUp doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.
Raffles: No dedicated raffle or contest management features available
Raffles: HandUp doesn't support raffle or lottery-style fundraising. Raffles: HandUp doesn't support raffle or lottery-style fundraising. You'd need separate platforms to manage ticket sales and winner selection.
Online store: No built-in online store features for selling nonprofit merchandise or products
Online store: HandUp doesn't include e-commerce functionality for selling merchandise or products to support your nonprofit's mission.
Memberships: GoFundMe doesn't offer membership management features. Online store: HandUp doesn't include e-commerce functionality for selling merchandise or products to support your nonprofit's mission.
Memberships: GoFundMe doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.
Memberships: HandUp doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track recurring supporters and member benefits.
Donor Management/CRM: Limited donor data and no CRM features. Memberships: GoFundMe doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.
Memberships: HandUp doesn't offer membership management features. You'd need separate software to track recurring supporters and member benefits.
Donor Management/CRM: Limited donor data and no CRM features. Donor Management/CRM: Limited donor data and no CRM features. Difficult to track supporter history or build long-term donor relationships.
Donor Management/CRM: HandUp provides basic donor data but no CRM features. You can't track donor relationships or manage follow-up communications effectively.
Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. Emails & Newsletter: No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need separate software to communicate with donors and build lasting relationships.
Emails & Newsletter: HandUp lacks built-in email marketing tools. You'd need third-party software to send newsletters and updates to your supporters.
Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Payment Processing: Charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. Fees are deducted from donations, reducing the amount your nonprofit receives.
Payment Processing: HandUp charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction. These fees add up quickly and reduce the funds available for your cause.

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
No direct payment processing available
Credit Card Payments: Supported - Accepts major credit and debit cards with processing fees
Credit Card Payments: Not supported - HandUp connects donors to service providers, not direct payments
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Supported - Accepts digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay
Apple Pay & Google Pay: Not supported - HandUp platform doesn't offer digital wallet payment options
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - GoFundMe only processes credit/debit card payments
ACH / Bank Transfers: Not supported - HandUp focuses on direct service programs, not payment processing
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - GoFundMe is web-based crowdfunding, no in-person payment app
Tap to Pay App: Not supported - HandUp doesn't provide in-person payment collection tools

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support: HandUp does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on plan type
Phone Support / Office Hours: HandUp provides phone support during business hours for premium users only
Webinars: HandUp offers occasional training sessions and educational webinars for nonprofits
Help Center: HandUp maintains a help center with articles and guides for platform usage
Email: HandUp provides email support for users with questions or issues
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team: Support access depends on plan — phone help for premium users only. Email support with limited assistance overall.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div></div>