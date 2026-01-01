GoFundMe VS HandUp

GoFundMe and HandUp help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💯
GoFundMe takes 3% plus card fees and HandUp charges donors 8% per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
🧰
GoFundMe and HandUp focus on one-time campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores for year-round fundraising.
🤝
GoFundMe and HandUp provide limited donor data with no CRM features. Zeffy includes donor management tools to track supporter history and nurture relationships.
GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30 from every donation, while HandUp charges donors an 8% fee. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees. Your donors give $100, you keep $100. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but it's completely optional.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, but nonprofits need ongoing fundraising tools. Zeffy provides everything you need year-round: donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, online stores, and membership tools - all without fees eating into your budget.
GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, reducing your donations. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your cause. Plus, Zeffy offers complete nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores - not just crowdfunding campaigns.
HandUp charges donors an 8% fee and only offers basic crowdfunding for specific causes. Zeffy provides a complete fundraising platform at zero cost, including ongoing donation management, membership tools, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer campaigns - everything your nonprofit needs in one place.
Yes! Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus on single campaigns, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run events, sell merchandise, manage memberships, process recurring donations, and build lasting donor relationships - all without paying platform fees that eat into your budget.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript