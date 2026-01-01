GoFundMe and Schoolfundr help schools raise money online, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your students. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GoFundMe VS Schoolfundr
💰
GoFundMe and Schoolfundr take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
GoFundMe and Schoolfundr only handle basic donations. Zeffy gives you auctions, ticketing, online stores, and memberships all in one place.
🤝
GoFundMe and Schoolfundr focus on short-term campaigns. Zeffy includes donor management and email tools to nurture supporters year-round.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your cause. GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation and lacks nonprofit tools like donor management, event ticketing, and membership features.
While Schoolfundr focuses only on basic crowdfunding for schools, Zeffy offers a complete fundraising platform with zero fees. You get donations, events, auctions, raffles, and donor management all in one place.
Unlike GoFundMe and Schoolfundr that charge fees on every donation, Zeffy is completely free. Plus, you get nonprofit-specific tools like CRM, event management, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction cuts. GoFundMe takes 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, while Schoolfundr charges card processing fees that reduce your total. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause.
Yes, Zeffy goes far beyond basic crowdfunding. You get donations, event ticketing, auctions, raffles, online stores, and donor management all in one platform. GoFundMe and Schoolfundr only offer simple campaign pages without these essential nonprofit tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
