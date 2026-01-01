GoFundMe and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge platform fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and event ticketing with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
GoFundMe VS Whydonate
GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction, while Whydonate adds card fees. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of donations reach your mission.
GoFundMe and Whydonate focus on basic crowdfunding. Zeffy offers raffles, auctions, ticketing, and online stores to diversify your revenue streams.
GoFundMe and Whydonate lack donor management and email tools. Zeffy includes built-in CRM and newsletters to nurture lasting relationships.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus tools like donor management, event ticketing, and online stores that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
GoFundMe charges 2.9% + $0.30 per donation, which adds up quickly. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so your nonprofit keeps 100% of every donation. Donors can leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, Zeffy offers a complete nonprofit toolkit: recurring donations, event management, membership tracking, online stores, auctions, and donor CRM - all in one platform.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike GoFundMe's limited chat hours and delayed responses, you get direct access to our team whenever you need help with campaigns, events, or donor management.
GoFundMe focuses on single campaigns without donor tracking tools. Zeffy includes built-in CRM, email marketing, and membership management so you can nurture relationships and turn one-time donors into recurring supporters.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
