HandUp focuses on poverty-related causes while YouCaring (now part of GoFundMe) serves general crowdfunding needs, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
HandUp VS YouCaring
HandUp charges 8% per gift and YouCaring takes 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
HandUp and YouCaring focus only on crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores all in one platform.
HandUp offers limited support and YouCaring provides only email help. Zeffy gives you unlimited phone, email, and chat support from real nonprofit experts.
Zeffy offers 100% free fundraising tools built specifically for nonprofits, while crowdfunding platforms charge fees that reduce your impact. You get donation forms, event ticketing, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management in one platform without losing money to transaction costs.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits - no platform fees, no transaction costs, no hidden charges. HandUp takes 8% from every donation, and YouCaring charges 2.9% plus 30¢ per gift. With Zeffy, 100% of donations reach your cause, maximizing your fundraising impact.
Yes, Zeffy provides a complete nonprofit toolkit beyond basic crowdfunding. You get event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM - all free. Crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns, forcing you to use multiple paid tools.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone during business hours, plus extensive training resources. HandUp offers limited support with restrictions, while YouCaring provides only basic email help with delayed responses during busy periods.
Zeffy gives you everything you need in one free platform: donation forms, event ticketing, online stores, membership management, auctions, raffles, and donor CRM. Crowdfunding platforms only handle campaigns, forcing you to pay for multiple separate tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
