Hopin VS Whova

Hopin and Whova help you run events, but they charge fees that cut into your fundraising budget. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
💰
Hopin and Whova charge fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
🎟️
Hopin and Whova handle registration but can't process donations, run auctions, or manage raffles. Zeffy gives you everything you need to fundraise at events without juggling multiple tools.
🛟
Hopin and Whova offer limited support based on your plan tier. Zeffy provides unlimited support to every nonprofit, because we know you're often working alone and need real help when events go live.
Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation processing, auctions, and raffles in one zero-fee platform. Hopin and Whova charge processing fees and lack fundraising tools, forcing you to use multiple platforms and pay extra costs for basic nonprofit needs.
Traditional event platforms like Hopin and Whova were built for corporate events, not nonprofit fundraising. Zeffy offers zero fees, built-in donation tools, and features designed specifically for organizations raising funds to support their mission.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, offering zero-fee donations, ticketing, auctions, and raffles all in one platform. Unlike Hopin and Whova, which charge processing fees and focus on corporate events, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds while providing complete fundraising tools your organization actually needs.
No. Both platforms lack essential nonprofit features like donation processing, auction management, and peer-to-peer fundraising. You'd need multiple separate tools and pay extra fees. Zeffy provides all these fundraising capabilities in one zero-fee platform designed for nonprofit success.
Significant savings. Whova charges 3% plus $0.99 per ticket, while Hopin requires monthly fees plus add-on costs. With Zeffy's zero-fee model, a $10,000 fundraising event keeps all funds instead of losing $300+ to processing fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript