Indiegogo VS Kickstarter

Campaign Builder
Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Fundraising Goal Tracker
Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility) Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising
Information not available
Information not available Information not available
Information not available
Upload Videos & Photos Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall
Custom Donor Communications Custom Donor Communications
Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms
Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
5% platform cut + card fees per gift
5% platform cut + card fees
Processing fees
3% + $0.20 per transaction (in USD/EUR/GBP)
3% + $0.30 per pledge (standard); 5% + $0.08 per pledge for pledges under $10 (micropledge fee)
Platform fees
5% of funds raised
5% of total funds raised
Monthly fees
N/A - No pricing information available
N/A - No pricing information available
Value for money
N/A
5.0

Features
N/A - Indiegogo requires learning multiple tools. Campaign setup takes hours; limited nonprofit features and no membership support.
N/A - Kickstarter demands separate software for most needs. Complex setup process; rewards-focused, not donation-friendly for nonprofits.
Donations
Campaign-based crowdfunding with platform fees and limited nonprofit-specific tools
Kickstarter focuses on rewards-based crowdfunding, not direct donations. Supporters receive products or perks rather than making charitable gifts.
Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - focused solely on product crowdfunding
Kickstarter doesn't offer event ticketing. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event attendance.
Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Limited peer-to-peer sharing features focused on campaign promotion rather than fundraising
Kickstarter doesn't support peer-to-peer fundraising. Supporters can't create their own campaigns to raise money for your cause.
Auctions
No auction features available
Kickstarter doesn't support auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding.
Raffles
No dedicated raffle or contest functionality available
Kickstarter doesn't support raffle functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual processes to manage ticket sales and drawings.
Online store
Basic product sales through campaigns but not designed for ongoing nonprofit merchandise
Kickstarter doesn't provide ongoing e-commerce functionality. Once your campaign ends, you'll need separate tools to continue selling products.
Memberships
Not available - Indiegogo focuses on one-time campaign funding rather than ongoing membership programs
Kickstarter doesn't offer membership management tools. You'll need separate software to track and manage ongoing supporter relationships.
Donor Management/CRM
Limited backer management - basic contact info and pledge tracking, but no donor relationship tools
Kickstarter offers basic backer data export. No built-in CRM features to track donor history, preferences, or communication records.
Emails & Newsletter
Basic campaign update tools to notify backers, but no comprehensive email marketing or newsletter features
Kickstarter provides basic project updates to backers only. No email marketing tools or newsletter capabilities for broader outreach.
Payment Processing
Built-in payment processing with 5% platform fee plus 3-5% payment processing fees on funds raised
Kickstarter charges 5% platform fees plus payment processing fees. Failed campaigns still pay processing costs on collected pledges.

Payment methods
Credit cards only through campaign pledges
Credit cards and digital wallets with high fees
Credit Card Payments
Limited - Only available through campaign pledges, not for ongoing donations or transactions
Supported - Accepts major credit cards with 3-5% processing fees plus payment processor fees
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Limited - Only available during campaign checkout process, not for general nonprofit use
Supported - Available through Stripe integration for mobile checkout
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Indiegogo focuses on crowdfunding campaigns, not direct payment processing
Not supported - Kickstarter focuses on credit card payments through Stripe
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Indiegogo is a web-based crowdfunding platform without mobile payment apps
Not supported - Kickstarter is web-based only, no mobile payment app for in-person transactions

Customer Support
N/A
Unlimited Support
Indiegogo offers tiered support based on campaign type and funding goals
Kickstarter does not offer unlimited support - responses are limited and can take several days
Phone Support / Office Hours
Indiegogo provides phone support for select campaign creators during office hours
Kickstarter does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for users
Webinars
Indiegogo offers occasional educational webinars and campaign strategy sessions
Kickstarter offers occasional creator workshops and educational webinars for campaign best practices
Help Center
Indiegogo maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
Kickstarter maintains a comprehensive help center with guides, FAQs, and resources for creators and backers
Email
Kickstarter provides email support through their help center contact form for project creators and backers
Kickstarter provides email support through their help center contact form for project creators and backers
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for crowdfunding campaigns, not nonprofits. Tiered help based on funding goals with phone access for select creators.
Platform designed for product launches, not mission-driven teams. Email-only support with multi-day response times.