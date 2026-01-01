Indiegogo and Schoolfundr help you crowdfund for your school, but both charge fees that reduce what reaches your students. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your school.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Indiegogo VS Schoolfundr
💯
Indiegogo takes 5% platform fees and Schoolfundr charges card fees on every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising total goes to your mission.
🔗
Indiegogo and Schoolfundr only handle basic crowdfunding. Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and donor management in one place.
🤝
Indiegogo and Schoolfundr offer limited support hours with delays. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help your campaigns succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You keep 100% of donations with zero platform fees, while Indiegogo takes 5% plus card fees. Plus, you get ongoing donor management tools, not just one-time campaign support.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while Schoolfundr charges card fees on every donation. Your school keeps more money for programs and activities. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy's mission.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that focus only on campaigns, Zeffy offers ticketing, memberships, online stores, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management. It's a complete fundraising solution for nonprofits.
Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofits. Unlike crowdfunding platforms that provide limited help during campaigns, we're here for your entire fundraising journey with phone, email, and chat support.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns. Zeffy gives you year-round fundraising tools like donor management, recurring donations, and event ticketing. Plus, you keep 100% of funds instead of losing 5% to platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript