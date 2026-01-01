Indiegogo VS YouCaring

YouCaring

Crowdfunding Platforms Features
Campaign Builder Social Sharing & Link Generator
Fundraising Goal Tracker Donor-Facing Public Campaign Listing (visibility)
Peer-to-peer fundraising - Information not available Upload Videos & Photos Donor Comments & Encouragement Wall Custom Donor Communications Branded, Embeddable Fundraising Forms Donation Dedication Options

Pricing
5% Platform cut + card fees per gift
2.9% + 30¢ Card fees per gift

Processing fees
3% + $0.20 Per transaction (in USD/EUR/GBP)
2.9% + $0.30 Per donation (covers payment processing, credit/debit charges, PayPal, Apple Pay, Google Pay)

Platform fees
5% Of funds raised
$0 Free to start and manage a fundraiser

Monthly fees
N/A No pricing information available
$0 No monthly fees

Features
Indiegogo requires learning multiple tools. Setup takes hours; limited nonprofit features and high fees eat into donations.
YouCaring is simple for personal fundraising but lacks nonprofit essentials. You'll need separate software for email, ticketing, and donor management.

Donations
Basic crowdfunding for campaigns with 5% platform fees plus payment processing costs
YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising campaigns and medical crowdfunding, but lacks nonprofit-specific donation tools like recurring giving and donor management.

Ticketing
No event ticketing capabilities - focused solely on crowdfunding campaigns
YouCaring doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need separate ticketing software to sell tickets and manage event attendance.

Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
No dedicated peer-to-peer fundraising tools for supporters to create their own campaigns
YouCaring allows supporters to create personal fundraising pages for your cause, but with limited customization and nonprofit branding options.

Auctions
No auction features available
YouCaring doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual processes to manage bidding and payments.

Raffles
No raffle or lottery functionality built into the platform
YouCaring doesn't support raffle or lottery functionality. You'd need separate raffle software and manual ticket management processes.

Online store
Limited perks and rewards system for campaign backers, not a full online store
YouCaring doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need a separate platform to sell merchandise or products for your nonprofit.

Memberships
Not available - Indiegogo focuses on one-time campaign funding rather than ongoing membership programs
YouCaring doesn't offer membership management features. It's designed for one-time fundraising campaigns, not ongoing supporter relationships.

Donor Management/CRM
Limited backer communication tools - no donor relationship management or detailed supporter tracking capabilities
Basic donor information collection only. No CRM features for tracking donor history, preferences, or building long-term relationships.

Emails & Newsletter
Basic campaign update tools to notify backers, but no comprehensive email marketing or newsletter features
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to export donor data and use separate software to send newsletters and updates.

Payment Processing
Built-in payment processing with 5% platform fee plus 3-5% payment processing fees on all funds raised
Processes donations with a 2.9% + $0.30 fee per transaction. No option for fee-free processing like Zeffy offers.

Payment methods
Credit cards and PayPal only. No bank transfers or in-person options
Basic credit cards with fees passed to donors. No digital wallets

Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts major credit cards through their crowdfunding platform
Supported - Accepts major credit cards but charges processing fees to your donors

Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments for campaign contributions
Not supported - Limited to traditional payment methods for personal campaigns

ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Indiegogo focuses on credit card and PayPal payments for crowdfunding campaigns
Not supported - YouCaring focuses on personal fundraising with basic payment options

Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Indiegogo is an online crowdfunding platform without in-person payment capabilities
Not supported - No mobile point-of-sale capabilities for in-person fundraising

Customer Support

Unlimited Support
Indiegogo offers tiered support based on campaign type and fees paid
YouCaring does not offer unlimited support - assistance is limited based on campaign type and user needs

Phone Support / Office Hours
Indiegogo provides phone support for select campaign types during office hours
YouCaring does not provide phone support or scheduled office hours for direct consultation

Webinars
Indiegogo offers occasional educational webinars for campaign creators
YouCaring provides occasional webinars focused on fundraising best practices and platform features

Help Center
Indiegogo maintains a comprehensive help center with guides and FAQs
YouCaring maintains a help center with articles covering campaign setup, sharing tips, and platform policies

Email
YouCaring offers email support for users with questions about their fundraising campaigns
YouCaring offers email support for users with questions about their fundraising campaigns

Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support built for individual creators, not nonprofits. Help access varies by campaign type and fees paid.
Email-only support designed for personal fundraisers. No phone help or unlimited access for organizations.