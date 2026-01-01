Indiegogo and YouCaring help you crowdfund, but they take fees from every donation that could go to your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Indiegogo VS YouCaring
Indiegogo takes 5% platform fees plus card processing costs, while YouCaring charges 2.9% + 30¢ per gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Indiegogo and YouCaring only handle basic crowdfunding campaigns. Zeffy provides auctions, raffles, event ticketing, memberships, and donor management all in one place.
Indiegogo offers limited support based on fees paid, while YouCaring provides basic email help. Zeffy gives unlimited support to every nonprofit through live chat, calls, and dedicated assistance.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general crowdfunding. You get 100% of donations with zero platform fees, plus nonprofit-focused tools like donor management, recurring giving, and tax receipts that crowdfunding platforms don't offer.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees - you keep 100% of donations. Indiegogo takes 5% plus payment processing fees from every contribution. For a $10,000 campaign, that's $500+ you lose with Indiegogo but keep with Zeffy.
Yes. While crowdfunding platforms focus on single campaigns, Zeffy supports your year-round fundraising with recurring donations, event ticketing, online stores, and donor relationship tools that help build lasting supporter connections.
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone calls during office hours - all at no extra cost. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited support based on fees paid, leaving you without help when you need it most.
Crowdfunding platforms are built for one-time campaigns, not ongoing nonprofit work. Zeffy gives you zero fees, recurring donations, donor management, tax receipts, and year-round fundraising tools that actually fit how nonprofits operate.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
