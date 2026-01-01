Kickstarter and Spacehive help you crowdfund projects, but they take fees from every donation that comes in. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your community project.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kickstarter VS Spacehive
Kickstarter takes 5% and Spacehive takes 7.5% of every dollar raised. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your entire fundraising campaign goes directly to your mission.
Kickstarter and Spacehive lack raffles, auctions, event ticketing, and donor management. Zeffy gives you all the fundraising tools nonprofits need in one place.
Kickstarter and Spacehive focus on project backers, not ongoing supporters. Zeffy helps you track donor relationships and send personalized follow-ups that build community.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while crowdfunding platforms charge 5-7.5% fees and focus on creative projects. You keep every dollar donated and get ongoing donor management, not just one-time campaign support.
Yes. Unlike crowdfunding platforms designed for temporary campaigns, Zeffy supports year-round fundraising with donor management, recurring donations, event ticketing, and peer-to-peer tools. You build lasting relationships, not just fund single projects.
Zeffy is completely free with optional donor contributions, while crowdfunding platforms take 5-7.5% plus payment processing fees from every donation. A $10,000 campaign keeps all funds with Zeffy versus losing $500-750 to platform fees elsewhere.
Zeffy provides unlimited live chat, phone support, and dedicated training for nonprofits at no cost. Crowdfunding platforms offer limited email support with delays and no phone access, leaving you without help when campaigns need immediate attention.
Zeffy is built for nonprofits with 100% free tools including donor management, recurring donations, and event ticketing. Kickstarter charges 5% fees, focuses on creative projects, and lacks ongoing donor relationship features nonprofits need.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
