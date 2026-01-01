Kickstarter and WhyDonate help you run crowdfunding campaigns, but they charge fees that reduce what reaches your cause. Zeffy gives you crowdfunding tools plus donation forms, event ticketing, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar stays with your mission.
Kickstarter VS Whydonate
Kickstarter and WhyDonate take 5% platform fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so every dollar donated goes directly to your mission.
Kickstarter ends when campaigns finish, and WhyDonate offers limited donor tracking. Zeffy includes donor management tools to nurture relationships year-round.
Kickstarter and WhyDonate focus only on crowdfunding. Zeffy includes auctions, raffles, ticketing, memberships, and online stores in one platform.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits with 100% free fundraising tools, while Kickstarter takes 5% of your funds plus processing fees. You get ongoing donation management, donor relationships, and multiple fundraising methods instead of just project-based campaigns.
Crowdfunding platforms like Kickstarter and WhyDonate focus on one-time project funding with limited donor data. Zeffy provides complete donor management, recurring donations, and email tools to build lasting supporter relationships that grow your mission.
Most crowdfunding platforms only handle basic donation campaigns. Zeffy offers events, auctions, raffles, memberships, online stores, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform. Plus, donors can leave voluntary contributions instead of mandatory fees.
Kickstarter takes 5% of every dollar you raise plus card processing fees, while WhyDonate charges card fees on each gift. Zeffy is 100% free with no platform fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our mission.
Crowdfunding platforms focus on short-term project campaigns with limited tools. Zeffy provides year-round fundraising with events, memberships, donor management, and email marketing to grow your nonprofit sustainably.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
