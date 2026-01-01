Kindrid serves churches and iDonate helps nonprofits collect donations online, but both charge processing fees that reduce what reaches your mission. Zeffy gives you donation forms, event registration, and donor management with zero fees — so every dollar donated stays with your cause.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Kindrid charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, and iDonate takes processing fees from every gift. Zeffy charges zero fees, so donors can leave a voluntary contribution instead.
Kindrid and iDonate focus only on donations, forcing you to juggle separate tools for raffles, auctions, and events. Zeffy handles everything from one dashboard.
Kindrid and iDonate limit support to business hours only. Zeffy offers unlimited email support whenever you need help, plus live chat during extended hours.
Zeffy is 100% free for nonprofits - no monthly fees, no transaction fees, no hidden costs. While Kindrid charges 2.9% + 30¢ per transaction plus platform fees, and iDonate takes processing fees from every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your donations in your pocket where they belong.
Zeffy offers unlimited support via email, live chat, and phone - all included free. Kindrid limits support by subscription tier with premium access only for higher-paying customers. iDonate restricts support to business hours only, leaving you stuck when issues arise evenings or weekends.
Yes! Zeffy offers donations, event ticketing, online stores, memberships, peer-to-peer fundraising, auctions, and raffles - all free. Kindrid focuses mainly on donations with limited features. iDonate requires separate tools for ticketing, stores, and auctions, creating extra costs and complexity.
The savings add up fast. If you raise $50,000 annually, Kindrid's fees would cost you $1,450+ per year, while iDonate charges $1,188 in monthly fees alone plus 4% on every gift. With Zeffy, you keep that money for your mission instead of paying platform fees.
Zeffy provides unlimited free support through email, live chat, and phone calls whenever you need help. Unlike Kindrid's tiered support or iDonate's business-hours-only assistance, our team helps you succeed without extra charges or restrictions.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
