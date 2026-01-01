SecureGive

Donations Platforms Features
Simple Online Donation Forms One-Time Giving Option
Recurring/Monthly Donations Suggested Levels & Custom Donation Amounts Custom Forms Builder Donate button / Donation Link
Mobile‑Friendly Donation Experience Embeddable donation forms Apple Pay / Google Pay / Digital Wallets
Secure Payment Processing is-compare is-purple"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/68f8c44be5e84b3fa1ec188e_warning.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div><div class="column3 is-compare"><div class="rich-text_table w-richtext"><div class="table_icon-text-content"><img src="https://cdn.prod.website-files.com/60af7f6d21134db12548f5b9/688244e8c87679558de97ca0_check.svg"alt=""><p class="table_text"></p></div></div></div></div></div></div>

Pricing
N/A - Monthly fees plus card fees per gift
N/A - No pricing information available
Processing fees: 1.99% per transaction (Free plan), 3% per transaction ($19/mo plan), 2.60% per transaction ($49/mo plan)
Processing fees: 1.75% + $0.30 per transaction for debit; Credit: 2.5% + $0.30 per transaction; Crypto/Stock: 4.00%
Platform fees: N/A - Included in monthly subscription fee
Platform fees: N/A - None mentioned separately; included in monthly fees
Monthly fees: $0/mo - Free plan, then $19/mo (up to 100 givers) and $49/mo (101-500 givers); custom pricing for larger plans
Monthly fees: $149/mo - Basic plan paid monthly; $135/mo if paid annually; higher-priced Premium and Enterprise plans available (Enterprise is call for quote)
Value for money: 4.6
Value for money: 4.3

Features
Rating: 4.6/5 – Focused donation tool. Solid setup, but you'll need other software for email and memberships. Rating: 4.3/5 – Basic donation processing. Requires separate tools for ticketing, raffles, and email. Higher fees apply.
Donations Kindrid offers online donation processing with recurring giving options, donor management tools, and basic reporting features for tracking contributions.
SecureGive handles online donations with basic recurring giving options, but charges processing fees on every transaction.
Ticketing
Kindrid does not provide event ticketing functionality as it focuses specifically on donation processing and donor management.
SecureGive doesn't offer event ticketing features. You'd need additional ticketing software for fundraising events. Peer-to-Peer Fundraising
Kindrid offers peer-to-peer fundraising tools that allow supporters to create personal fundraising pages and campaigns on behalf of organizations.
SecureGive offers basic peer-to-peer fundraising tools, but with limited customization and higher fees eating into donations.
Auctions
Kindrid does not provide auction management features, focusing exclusively on donation processing and peer-to-peer fundraising capabilities.
SecureGive doesn't offer auction functionality. You'd need separate auction software and manual donor follow-up processes. Raffles
Kindrid does not offer raffle or lottery management features, concentrating instead on traditional donation collection methods.
SecureGive doesn't support raffle ticket sales. You'd need separate raffle software and manual payment processing. Online store
Kindrid does not include e-commerce or online store capabilities, as it specializes in donation processing rather than product sales.
SecureGive doesn't include e-commerce capabilities. You'd need separate store software to sell merchandise or products. Memberships
Kindrid doesn't offer membership management features. You'll need separate software to handle member sign-ups, renewals, and communications. SecureGive focuses on donation processing and doesn't offer built-in membership management tools for recurring member dues or benefits tracking.
Donor Management/CRM
Basic donor profiles and giving history tracking. Limited segmentation options and no advanced relationship management features for major gift prospects. Basic donor data collection and reporting, but limited CRM features for building deeper relationships and tracking donor engagement over time.
Emails & Newsletter
No built-in email marketing tools. You'll need to integrate with third-party platforms like Mailchimp to send newsletters and donor communications. No built-in email marketing or newsletter capabilities. You'll need to integrate with separate email platforms to communicate with donors. Payment Processing
Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Supports credit cards, ACH, and recurring giving with basic customization options.
Processes donations with 2.9% + $0.30 per transaction fees. Supports credit cards, ACH, and recurring giving with basic customization options. Supports credit cards, ACH, and recurring giving with basic customization options.</p> </div> </div> </div> </div></div></div>

Payment methods
Credit cards and digital wallets only
Limited mobile payment options
Credit Card Payments
Supported - Accepts all major credit cards for church donations and event registrations
Yes - accepts all major credit cards
Apple Pay & Google Pay
Supported - Offers digital wallet payments including Apple Pay and Google Pay for quick giving
Yes - digital wallet payments supported
ACH / Bank Transfers
Not supported - Kindrid focuses on credit card and digital wallet payments only
Yes - bank transfers available
Tap to Pay App
Not supported - Kindrid is web-based platform without mobile tap-to-pay functionality
Not specified - mobile payment options unclear

Customer Support
4.6/5
4.3/5
Unlimited Support Kindrid limits support access based on subscription tier with premium plans getting priority
SecureGive limits support to business hours with response times varying by support tier
Phone Support / Office Hours Kindrid offers phone support during standard business hours for higher-tier plan subscribers
SecureGive offers phone support during standard business hours for premium accounts
Webinars Kindrid provides occasional training webinars and educational sessions for nonprofit users
SecureGive provides occasional training webinars for new features and platform updates
Help Center Kindrid maintains a knowledge base with articles, guides, and FAQs for donation platform setup
SecureGive maintains a help center with articles covering basic setup and common questions
Email
Kindrid offers email support during business hours with response times varying by plan level SecureGive offers email support during business hours for technical issues and account questions
Nonprofit-Focused Support Team
Support access depends on plan — priority help and phone calls for higher-tier subscribers only Support limited by business hours and plan tier — phone access restricted to premium accounts