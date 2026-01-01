Limelight Events and Mixily help you manage events, but they charge fees that reduce what you raise for your cause. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar from your fundraiser stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Mixily
💯
Limelight Events and Mixily charge monthly fees plus processing costs on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or community event actually raises money for your mission.
🧰
Limelight Events and Mixily focus on basic event hosting but lack auction, raffle, and donation tools. Zeffy combines ticketing with full fundraising capabilities in one platform.
🤝
Limelight Events and Mixily offer limited business-hours support with response delays. Zeffy provides unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofit fundraising.
Event management platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that eat into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need for free - ticketing, donations, and event management - so 100% of what supporters give goes directly to your cause.
Yes. Unlike platforms that focus only on events, Zeffy combines ticketing with donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Run your gala and year-round giving campaigns from one platform without paying multiple subscription fees.
Event platforms typically charge $99+ monthly plus card processing fees. Zeffy is completely free - no monthly fees, no processing charges. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support our platform, but your organization keeps everything raised.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus processing costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete event management for free - ticketing, registration, and payment processing - so every dollar raised goes to your mission.
Yes. While other platforms focus only on events, Zeffy combines ticketing with auctions, raffles, and donor management. Run your gala and manage ongoing campaigns from one free platform instead of paying for multiple tools.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
