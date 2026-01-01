Limelight Events and PatronManager help you manage events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Patron Manager
Limelight Events and PatronManager charge $99/month plus fees on every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or auction actually raises money for your mission.
Limelight Events only handles event planning while PatronManager requires separate tools for auctions and raffles. Zeffy combines ticketing, auctions, donations, and peer-to-peer in one platform.
Limelight Events limits support by tier and PatronManager restricts help to business hours. Zeffy offers unlimited support with real humans who understand nonprofit challenges.
Zeffy provides unlimited support at no extra cost, including live chat, phone calls, and training resources. Event platforms often limit support based on your pricing tier or charge extra for premium help when you need it most.
Event platforms charge monthly fees plus per-ticket costs and focus mainly on ticketing. Zeffy gives you free ticketing plus donations, auctions, raffles, and memberships in one platform. You get everything you need without paying platform fees.
Unlike event platforms that charge monthly fees plus transaction costs, Zeffy offers completely free ticketing, donations, and fundraising tools. You keep 100% of what you raise instead of losing money to platform fees and per-ticket charges.
Zeffy charges zero platform fees while PatronManager adds $1 plus 2% on top of card processing fees for every ticket. For a $50 ticket, you'd pay $2+ in extra fees with PatronManager but $0 with Zeffy. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Yes! While event platforms focus mainly on ticketing, Zeffy provides a complete fundraising suite including donations, peer-to-peer campaigns, auctions, raffles, memberships, and online stores. All free, so you can run your entire fundraising operation without platform fees.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
