Limelight Events focuses on general event planning while Swell Fundraising offers nonprofit-specific event management with peer-to-peer campaigns and donor tracking. But both charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you complete event management, ticketing, and donation processing with zero fees — so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Swell Fundraising
Limelight Events charges $99/month plus card fees, while Swell takes 5% plus fees from every ticket. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your gala or walk actually raises money for your mission.
Limelight focuses on corporate events, and Swell lacks key nonprofit tools like memberships and online stores. Zeffy builds everything nonprofits need in one place.
Limelight and Swell offer basic business hours support with varying response times. Zeffy provides unlimited email support and live chat to help you succeed.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not general event planning. You get 100% of your donations with zero platform fees, while Limelight charges $99/month plus card fees and Swell takes 5% of every donation. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support Zeffy.
Zeffy is completely free for nonprofits. Limelight Events charges $99 monthly plus processing fees on every ticket, while Swell takes 5% of all funds raised plus card fees. With Zeffy, your organization keeps 100% of donations and ticket sales.
Yes, Zeffy offers auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketing, and donor management all in one platform. Unlike general event companies like Limelight or fee-based platforms like Swell, everything is designed for nonprofit success without eating into your budget.
Zeffy combines event ticketing with full fundraising tools at zero cost. While Limelight charges $99/month plus card fees and Swell takes 5% of every donation, Zeffy keeps 100% of your funds. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Event platforms eat into your budget with monthly fees and transaction costs. Zeffy gives nonprofits everything they need for events and fundraising without any platform fees. Your organization keeps every dollar raised while donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
