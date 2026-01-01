Limelight Events focuses on weddings and parties, while Zoho Backstage offers event management tools but charges fees that cut into your fundraising. Zeffy gives you everything you need to run successful fundraising events — ticketing, registration, donor management, and payment processing — with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Limelight Events VS Zoho Backstage
💸
Zeffy charges zero fees on all transactions, keeping 100% of your event proceeds in your mission
🎟️
Zeffy combines event ticketing, donation forms, and raffle management in one platform built for nonprofits
🤝
Zeffy provides unlimited support through live chat, email, and phone whenever your team needs help
Event management platforms charge monthly fees plus card processing fees, eating into your fundraising dollars. Zeffy offers complete event ticketing, donation processing, and attendee management with zero fees. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
While platforms like Zoho Backstage focus only on event logistics, Zeffy combines ticketing with built-in donation forms, peer-to-peer fundraising, and donor management. You can sell tickets and collect donations in one place without paying platform fees.
Yes. Whether you're hosting a small community gathering or a large gala with auctions and raffles, Zeffy provides all the tools you need. Unlike competitors that charge $99+ monthly plus transaction fees, Zeffy keeps 100% of your event revenue.
Event management platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy provides complete event management with ticketing, donations, and attendee tracking at zero cost. Donors can leave voluntary contributions to support our platform.
Traditional platforms focus only on logistics while charging $99+ monthly plus card fees. Zeffy combines event ticketing with donation processing, auctions, and raffles in one platform. You keep 100% of proceeds while accessing tools built specifically for nonprofit fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Suspendisse varius enim in eros elementum tristique. Duis cursus, mi quis viverra ornare, eros dolor interdum nulla, ut commodo diam libero vitae erat. Aenean faucibus nibh et justo cursus id rutrum lorem imperdiet. Nunc ut sem vitae risus tristique posuere.
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript
Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit, sed do eiusmod tempor incididunt ut labore et dolore magna aliqua. Ut enim ad minim veniam, quis nostrud exercitation ullamco laboris nisi ut aliquip ex ea commodo consequat. Duis aute irure dolor in reprehenderit in voluptate velit esse cillum dolore eu fugiat nulla pariatur.
Block quote
Ordered list
Unordered list
Bold text
Emphasis
Superscript
Subscript