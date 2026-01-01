MemberPlanet charges 4% plus processing fees on every donation. RallyUp's fees range from 2.9% to 6.9% depending on campaign type. Both platforms take thousands from your fundraising — $4,000 and up to $6,900 respectively on every $100,000 raised.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
MemberPlanet VS RallyUp
MemberPlanet takes 4% plus card fees on every payment. RallyUp charges up to 6.9% depending on your campaign. Zeffy charges zero fees, so 100% of every donation goes to your mission.
MemberPlanet locks fundraising tools behind paid plans. RallyUp charges more for raffles and peer-to-peer. Zeffy gives you donations, events, auctions, and memberships in one place at zero cost.
MemberPlanet is built for membership organizations, not nonprofits running campaigns. RallyUp's support is slow during peak seasons. Zeffy includes peer-to-peer, raffles, and stores designed for fundraising, with help from nonprofit experts who respond in under 6 hours.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero platform fees on donations, events, memberships, raffles, auctions, and online stores. Donors have the option to leave a voluntary contribution to support Zeffy, but 100% of what they give to your organization goes directly to you.
Unlike platforms that charge varying fees by campaign type, Zeffy keeps it simple: zero fees on everything. You get donations, events, peer-to-peer, auctions, and raffles in one place without worrying about different fee structures.
No. Zeffy includes all fundraising tools at zero cost from day one. You get peer-to-peer campaigns, ticketing, raffles, auctions, and online stores without paying for upgrades or premium tiers.
Yes. Zeffy charges zero fees on all activities — donations, events, raffles, auctions, and memberships. Unlike platforms that charge different rates by campaign type, you always know exactly what you'll receive: 100% of every dollar raised.
Zeffy's team includes fundraising experts who respond in under 6 hours and understand nonprofit work. We offer live chat, phone, and email support — all free. No business-hours-only limitations or membership-focused training.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
