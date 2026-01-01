Mixily and PatronManager both offer event ticketing, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event management, donation forms, and donor tracking with zero fees — so every ticket sale and donation stays with your mission.
Mixily VS Patron Manager
Mixily and PatronManager take fees from every ticket sold. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your 50/50 draw or basket raffle actually raises money for your mission instead of paying platform costs.
Mixily charges monthly fees plus transaction costs, while PatronManager adds $1 per ticket on top of processing fees. Zeffy gives you full event management with zero platform fees.
Mixily and PatronManager focus on basic ticketing without auction or peer-to-peer tools. Zeffy includes raffles, auctions, donations, and donor management in one platform.
Zeffy charges zero fees on donations and tickets, keeping 100% of your funds. Mixily takes 1% + $0.30 per ticket, while PatronManager charges $1 + 2% + card fees. Our platform is built specifically for nonprofits, not general events.
Zeffy offers complete fundraising tools including auctions, raffles, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Mixily and PatronManager focus mainly on ticketing with limited fundraising features, requiring you to use multiple platforms.
Zeffy combines event ticketing with comprehensive nonprofit tools like donation forms, volunteer management, and donor CRM in one platform. You won't need separate systems or pay multiple fees like with event-focused platforms.
Zeffy charges zero fees on all donations and tickets, keeping 100% of your funds. Mixily charges monthly fees plus card fees per ticket, while PatronManager takes $1 + 2% + card fees per ticket. Your nonprofit keeps more money with Zeffy.
Yes, Zeffy combines event ticketing with year-round fundraising tools like donation forms, peer-to-peer campaigns, and donor management. Event platforms like Mixily and PatronManager focus mainly on ticketing, requiring separate systems for ongoing fundraising.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
