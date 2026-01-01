Mixily VS Qtego

Mixily and Qtego help you run events and sell tickets, but they charge fees that reduce your fundraising impact. Zeffy gives you event ticketing, donation forms, and donor management — all with zero fees so every dollar raised stays with your mission.
Zeffy is trusted by 100,000+ nonprofits
Mixily and Qtego charge monthly fees plus card processing costs. Zeffy charges zero fees, so your raffle or gala actually raises money for your mission.
Mixily and Qtego focus only on events, forcing you to juggle multiple platforms. Zeffy combines ticketing, auctions, raffles, and donations in one system.
Mixily and Qtego offer tiered support based on what you pay. Zeffy provides unlimited phone and email support to every organization at no cost.
Zeffy is built specifically for nonprofits, not just events. You get donation processing, membership management, and peer-to-peer fundraising all in one platform with zero fees. Event platforms charge monthly fees plus transaction costs that eat into your budget.
Event platforms like Mixily charge monthly fees plus card processing fees on every ticket. Qtego requires custom quotes with additional transaction costs. Zeffy charges zero platform fees, so 100% of donations and ticket sales go directly to your cause.
Yes. While event platforms focus only on ticketing, Zeffy supports your entire fundraising strategy. Run donation campaigns, manage memberships, sell merchandise, and host events all in one place without switching between multiple tools or paying extra fees.
Event platforms focus only on ticketing and charge monthly fees plus transaction costs. Zeffy handles events plus donations, memberships, and peer-to-peer campaigns with zero platform fees. You get complete fundraising tools, not just event management.
Event platforms leave you scrambling for separate tools when you need auctions, raffles, or donor management. Zeffy grows with you, offering everything from simple donations to complex campaigns in one platform without adding fees or switching systems.
Zeffy is the fundraising platform that cuts out the fees, clears up your tech mess, and puts your cause first — so your team, even if you're a small team wearing many hats or a one-person show, can focus on what really matters.
No platform fees. No processing fees. No catch. We know it sounds too good to be true, but it's not. Every penny goes straight to your mission, while competitors take 2-3% off every donation.
Stop bouncing between MailChimp, Eventbrite, and all those spreadsheets. Now you can handle donations, ticket sales, memberships, raffles, and all your donor info in one spot.
Built for teams like yours — whether you're volunteer-led or have limited staff. Set up donation forms, sell tickets, and launch campaigns without needing a tech wizard. It's super easy, and you'll be up and running in minutes.
From QR codes on flyers to Tap-to-Pay on a phone, Zeffy makes it easy to accept donations on the go. Mobile-optimized and offline-ready, so no donor slips through the cracks.
Centralize supporter relationships, automate thank-you messages, and preserve institutional knowledge when board members rotate out.
As a startup nonprofit with only two members, and no funding (yet) we’d need something with low (or no) fees. Zeffy was a dream come true.
Masey, Loose Ends.
